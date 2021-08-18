AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will be up against Bengaluru FC in their first clash of AFC Cup Group D on Wednesday, August 18. This outing of the AFC Cup will be played at the National Stadium in Maldives’ Male. The other two teams in Group D include Bashundhara Kings and Maziya S&RC. The top team of the group will make it to the next round which is the single-leg Inter-Zone Semi-Final.

ATK Mohun Bagan has made a direct entry to the group round after clinching a win in the 2019-20 I-League campaign. However, the team had recently lost to Mumbai City FC in the final match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League. The team is said to have made quite a few changes ever since its defeat. Bengaluru, on the other hand, had beaten Club Eagles by 1-0 in the playoff round on Sunday to secure the spot.

The match between the two sides is scheduled to start from 4:30 pm IST.

Take a look at the complete squads of both sides:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arindam Bhattacharya, Ashutosh Mehta, Sumit Rathi, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Sheikh Sahil, Deepak Tangri, Ricky Shabong, Bidyananda Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco, Abhishek Suryavanshi

Bengaluru FC: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Muhammad Inayat, Ajay Chhetri, Namgyal Bhutia, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Bidyashagar Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh

What time is the AFC Cup between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?

The AFC Cup between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 18 at National Stadium, Male, Maldives.

Where to watch the AFC Cup between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC live in India (TV channels)?

The AFC Cup match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be broadcasted on Star Sports.

How and where to watch online AFC Cup between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC live streaming?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs. Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

