AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC Fight Back to Sink Aizawl in Group E Clash

Indian Super League runners-up side Bengaluru FC bounced back from a goal down to outwit former I-League champions Aizawl FC 3-1 in an AFC Cup Group E clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.Leonce Dodoz Zikahi (5th minute) drew first blood to put Aizawl ahead but Bengaluru pumped in three goals with Daniel Lucas Segovia (45+1), Rahul Bheke (63rd) and Daniel Lalhlimpuia (77th) emerging as the scorers.It was the second win for Benguluru after a perfect start to the AFC Cup when they had beaten Abahani Dhaka FC 1-0 through a second half strike from Daniel Lalhlimpuia.Both the sides were playing in the continental competition in the midst of their campaign in the inaugural Super Cup tournament in Bhubaneswar, where they made it to the quarterfinals.Aizawl, who had lost 1-3 to New Radiant SC in Maldives, made early breakthrough in the fifth minute when the ball ricocheted in off the shin of Ivorian striker Leonce Dodoz after a clearance from Bengaluru goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte.Bengaluru tried to equalise when both Erik Paartalu and Victor Perez came close to score for Albert Roca's side but their efforts sailed over the crossbar.At the stroke of half-time, Bengaluru drew level when Daniel Segovia coolly slotted home his first goal for the club from a penalty that was awarded after Dodoz handled the ball in the box.After the restart, Segovia was given the opportunity to put his side in the lead in the 53rd minute, when Bengaluru were awarded another spot-kick for a foul on Subhashish Bose. This time, however, the Spanish striker's effort crashed off the post and went out.Fortunately for Bengaluru, they took the lead 10 minutes later through Rahul Bheke, who headed in Alwyn George's teasing cross. The visitors then went 3-1 up in the 77th minute, when substitute Daniel Lalhlimpuia sent a low strike past Aizawl custodian Avilash Paul.Bengaluru will next host New Radiant of Maldives, while Aizawl plays Bangladesh's Abahani Limited Dhaka.