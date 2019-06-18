AFC Cup: Chennaiyin FC Face Minerva Punjab With Eye on Closing in on Knockout Berth
AFC Cup 2019: Chennaiyin FC are the Group E toppers and look to inch closer to knockouts as they take on Minerva Punjab on Wednesday.
Chennaiyin FC play their second straight away game as they face Minerva Punjab in Guwahati. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Chennaiyin FC)
Guwahati: Chennaiyin FC would look to inch closer towards sealing a knock-out berth when they take on Minerva Punjab in a crucial all-Indian Group 'E' clash of the 2019 AFC Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium here on Wednesday.
Table-toppers Chennayin are ahead of Bangladesh's Abahani Limited Dhaka despite being locked on seven points from four games each, courtesy a better head-to-head record and will look to pull off a a win Wednesday.
This will be Chennaiyin's second consecutive away game after having played their opening three group games at home.
A win for the two-time Indian Super League champions will help them inch closer to the knock-out round, while an unbeaten Minerva will be eyeing a first AFC Cup win to keep qualification hopes alive, having drawn all their four games so far.
In the group's other game of the day, Abahani will take on Nepal's Manang Marshyangdi Club (at 5.15 pm), the latter needing a win at all costs to stay alive in the competition after registering two draws and two losses so far.
Chennaiyin and Minerva will be in action after over a month as both their previous outings were in May.
Match fitness will be key in humid conditions in an afternoon kick-off, as the teams aim to hit the ground running in a crucial tie following the long break.
The Chennaiyin players followed a strict fitness and physical conditioning regime during the break to stay in shape for the AFC Cup games, the team's forward C K Vineeth said ahead of the match.
"You might say we had a break (after our last game in May), but we actually didn't. Before we went away, we were given this big handbook on fitness and conditioning by our team. And we have ensured we stay fit and in shape. We are focused on getting all three points (against Minerva) and inching closer to the knockout round," he said.
Meanwhile, Chennayin head coach John Gregory said two important games were coming up and the players were aware of the task at hand.
"The mood is very good in the camp. We have two important games coming up against Minerva (Punjab) and Manang (Marshyangdi) in Nepal. The professionalism that my boys have portrayed is first class. And they are all aware of the task at hand. What is great is that it is in our hands. We control our destiny," Gregory said.
"If we win our two remaining group matches, we will 100 per cent qualify for the knock-out round. And if that happens, it will be a huge achievement for everyone associated with the club," he added.
While Chennayin centre-back Eli Sabia will be out after he picked up his second yellow card of the group stage against Abahani in the 3-2 defeat last month, Minerva will miss the services of right-back Prateek Joshi, who received a red card in the previous match against Manang, which ended 1-1.
The Chennaiyin coach will be aiming to give the youngsters in the side a go, with defender Reamsochung Aimol (19), midfielder Zonunmawia (19) and striker Bawlte Rohmingthanga (20) part of the squad in Guwahati.
After the tie against Minerva, Chennayin will travel to Nepal for the final group game on June 26 against Manang Marshyangdi club whom it beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture.
Chennayin vs Minerva kicks off at 3 pm.
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched With BS-VI Spec Petrol Engine at Rs 5.14 Lakh
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza Hit Back at Twitter Trolling
- Jonas Brothers Say 'Happiness Has Truly Begun' With Their No. 1 Album First Time in a Decade
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Belatedly Gets the Oxygen OS 9.5.4 Update With Bug Fixes And Improvements
- Biker Saves Three Girls from Eve-Teasing, Shows Importance of Mounted Cams in India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s