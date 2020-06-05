AFC Grants India the Rights to Host AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Finals

India is all set to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup Finals in 2022 after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) granted All India Football Federation the rights for it, at the AFC Women's Football Committee.

The tournament comes into India's bag after the country is slated to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 from February 17 to Match 7, 2021. India previously hosted the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017. Furthermore, India had also hosted the AFC U-16 Championship India in 2016.

In a letter to AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, Dato Windsor John, AFC general Secretary wrote, "The Committee awarded the hosting rights of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Finals to the All India Football Federation."

Praful Patel, AIFF president said in his message: "I need to thank the Asian Football Confederation for finding us suitable to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022. The tournament will galvanise the aspiring women players and bring in a holistic social revolution as far as women's football in the country is concerned."

ALSO READ | AIFF to Support Dietary Regime of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Probables

Das said, "The tournament will play a huge role in further popularising women's football in India. The Women's Asian Cup 2022 comes on the back of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, and will help us sustain, and build on the momentum gained.

"Development of women's football remains one of our foremost priorities. I need to thank the AFC for granting us the rights and urge all stakeholders to work together for the successful organisation of the mega event."

ALSO READ | AIFF Announce FC Goa, ATK-Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC to Get 3 Asian Spots