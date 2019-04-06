AFC Olympic Qualifiers: India Beat Nepal 3-1 to Make It Two Wins in Two Games

An own goal

A thunderous ⚡header

A cheeky penalty

This game had it all



Indian women registered their second straight win in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 as they beat Nepal 3-1 on Saturday at the at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay in Myanmar. With this win, India go on top of Group A with six points in two games. India will next take on Myanmar on Tuesday and winning that would put India in good stead.At the back of their fifth straight SAFF Women’s Championship win, the Indian team has been putting up good performances and despite some wastefulness in front of the goal, the team has more than made up for it with the winning momentum.“We won 3-1 against Nepal and I am very happy. Our youngsters are working very hard and giving their 100 per cent which is why we won comfortably. Even I scored today off a penalty.“Our next match is on April 9 and it’s a very important game. If we win that one, we have a real chance at qualifying so please support us all,” captain Ashalata Devi said after the match.India’s first goal came in the 6th minute off an own goal from Punam Jargha Magar but courtesy a speedy move from the Indian team.Sangita released a brilliant cross on the left flank towards Sanju and the Nepalese defence was caught off the line completely. With Sanju speeding up, they failed to keep momentum and as the Indian crossed the ball in the centre, a running Punam took the ball into her own net.However, India’s lead did not last even a full minute as Sabrita got through on the right flank and squared the ball to Niru Thapa, who scored the first for Nepal.However, that ended up as Nepal’s only goal of the match while India scored two more later.India got a chance to take the lead against in the 13th minute with Sanju being in the centre of the move again. Sanju put a beautiful cross towards Ratanbala Devi with put her free header wide.Despite playing some decent football in the midfielder, India were unable to provide the finishing touches as the half time scoreline read 1-1.India started applying pressure on Nepal right from the outset while Sanju, Sandhiya and Ratanbala, all getting chances to give India the lead.India reaped benefits of their incessant attacks in the 60th minute when Dalima Chhibber’s corner leave Sandhiya with a free header and she made no mistake this time around to slot the ball home.India were then awarded a penalty in the 78th minute when Sandhiya ran into the box, one-on-one with the goalkeeper and as she tried to take a shot, she was brought up.Captain Ashalata stepped up to take the penalty and sent the keeper the wrong way to fire home comfortably on the left.The match saw plenty of action and nervy moments for either teams in the last 10 minutes but there were no further goals to be as India registered a comfortable win.