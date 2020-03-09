AFC Postpones FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi: Asian Football Confederation postponed the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualification round 2 matches which were scheduled to be played in March and June 2020 have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

In a letter, the AFC wrote: 'FIFA and AFC will discuss further details of the postponed matches and communicate to the PMAs in due course.'

India were slated to host Asian champions Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 26, 2020.

In June, India were scheduled to play Bangladesh in Dhaka on June 4 and then hosting neighbours Afghanistan in Kolkata on June 9.

AFC further mentioned that upon mutual agreement, the respective countries can decide to play as per the pre-decided schedule should the safety and health concerns are taken care of.

"PMAs may still play the matches in March and June 2020 upon mutual agreement, provided the safety and health concerns of all individuals involved met the required standards, subject to prior approval by FIFA and AFC."

"AFC and FIFA will continue to assess the situation and decide whether further changes to the schedule of the Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 are required with the aim of protecting the well-being and health of all individuals concerned."

India's away friendly against Tajikistan scheduled to be played on March 31 has also been postponed.