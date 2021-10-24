AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Oman LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

India U23 take on Oman in their opening match of the qualifiers for the AFC U23 Asian Cup. Ahead of the clash India head coach Igor Stimac stated that the next three matches will provide a chance to the Indian boys to gauge “where they stand against their generation” of other Asian countries.

“We are grateful to be here,” Stimac stated at the official press conference “Given the current situation it’s not easy to play International football these days. The next three matches provide a chance to the youngsters to gain some experience and gauge where they stand against their generation of stronger sides like Oman, UAE, and Kyrgyz Republic.”

AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Oman: Team News, Injury Update

The Indian team landed in Dubai on October 20, and had their first training session the next day onwards.

“We don’t have huge expectations. We hope everyone will give their best on the pitch. That’s what I am asking from the players. Right at this moment, it’s difficult to say how we will fare against stronger sides who are prepared more than us for this leg. But I also hope we can surprise some. We will look for our chances.”

India have been clubbed in Group E along with hosts UAE, Oman and Kyrgyz Republic.

What time is the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Oman kick-off?

The match between India and Oman is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 24, at 10:00 am (IST) at Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah, UAE.

What TV channel will show the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Oman match?

The AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Oman will not be broadcast on TV.

How can I stream the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Oman fixture?

The match between Oman and India can be live-streamed on the Indian Football Team’s Facebook page.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.