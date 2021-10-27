AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India vs UAE Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch IND-U23 vs UAE-U23 Telecast, Team News

The U-23 Indian national team face their United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterparts in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group E fixture on Wednesday, October 27, at the Fujairah Stadium in UAE. The hosts are under pressure after suffering a shock loss (1-2) to Kyrgyzstan U-23 in their opening qualifier game. While they started off well in that game, however, an unfancied Kyrgyzstan came from behind to beat them 2-1 on Sunday evening. The home team be aiming to bring their A game and get back to winning ways in this contest.

On the other hand, the visitors had an emphatic start to their AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers with a compelling win (2-1) over Oman U-23. Another win against the UAE can more or lessseal their chances of qualifying for the main competition next year.

The upcoming match is crucial for both sides as the result will decide who progresses to the next stage of the competition. The Blue Colts will be looking to extend the winning momentum in this contest.Nevertheless, it will not be an easy ask against a strong UAE side. The home team would want to put their opening day loss behind and earn all three points in this must-win match against India.

The AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers qualifier match between IND-U23 vs UAE-U23 is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

When will the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs United Arab Emirates match start?

The match will be played on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Where will the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs United Arab Emirates match be played?

The match will be held at the Fujairah Stadium, in Fujairah, UAE.

What time will the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs United Arab Emirates match begin?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 10:00 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs United Arab Emirates match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live TV telecast of the India vs UAE match in the country.

How to watch live streaming of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs United Arab Emirates match?

Fans can live stream the action on the Indian Football Team’s Facebook page.

India Vs UAE: Probable Playing XI

India XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Narendra Gahlot, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia, Suresh Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Rahul KP, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav

UAE XI: Rakan Al Menhali (GK), Yousif Al-Mheiri, Ahmed Abdulla, Faris Khalil, Eid Khamis, Mohammed Abbas, Majid Rashid, Khalid Al-Balochi, Ali Saleh, Saeed Al-Kaabi, Sultan Al-Ameeri

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.