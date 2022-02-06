AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final, China vs South Korea: What to Expect, Predicted Line-ups

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 is set for its finale on Sunday with eight-time champions China taking on first-time finalists South Korea at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. China will be going for a record-extending ninth continental championship while South Korea will be hunting for glory for the first time in their history. South Korea have been rewarded for their perseverance as they have made the final for the first time after 13 consecutive appearance at the tournament.

China will be led by their head coach Shui Qingxia, who is a five-time winner of the competition herself. South Korea’s head coach Colin Bell on the other hand, led FFC Frankfurt to the 2015 UEFA Women’s Champions League title.

Bell said in the pre-match press conference that the team has no injuries and they will be able to field their best 11. He further added, “I don’t have to teach Ji So-yun how to play, the aim here is to increase the endurance, fitness and confidence of these players."

He said that this South Korean team is a confident bunch. “This Korea Republic team has a good future ahead of them. They have instilled good values, principles and are highly proactive as players - both tactically and individually. They have the confidence to start any match and it’s in their DNA. I believe they are well prepared."

Qingxia admitted that South Korea “will be a difficult" team to face. “We have had just a short time to prepare and make adjustments, not just on the game but mentally as well," she said.

“We gained plenty of confidence as a team after qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. It was an achievement that was only possible because of all the hard work from the coaching staff, especially those in China PR.

“We must work harder to reach new heights. This is a good start for us. A new beginning," she added.

The final will be preceded by the last playoff between Vietnam and Chinese Taipei, which will decide who takes the fifth and final direct AFC spot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

The other team in contention was Thailand but they are out of the race after losing to both Vietnam and Taipei. Taipei can afford to draw this game and still qualify for the World Cup, owing to their superior goal difference. They have made the showpiece event once before while for Vietnam, if they get past Taipei, it will be a first.

The team that loses this match will join Thailand in the intercontinental playoff tournament to be held next year.

ROAD TO FINAL

China

Semi-final: beat Japan 2-2 (4-3 on penalties)

Quarter-final: beat Vietnam 3-1

Group Stage: beat Chinese Taipei 4-0, beat Iran 7-0

South Korea

Semi-final: beat Philippines 2-0

Quarter-final: beat Australia 1-0

Group Stage: beat Vietnam 3-0, beat Myanmar 2-0, drew 1-1 with Japan

HEAD-TO-HEAD

China have a superior record in meetings between these two sides and are unbeaten in their last seven matches with South Korea. Their last meeting in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers saw China best South Korea over two legs. The last time these two sides met at the Asian Cup, China beat South Korea 2-1 in the third place playoff at the 2014 tournament.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The match is likely to be a tactical battle with both Qingxia and Bell aware of what’s at stake. The meanest defence of the tournament, South Korea, will go up against the most clinical side in the competition, China.

South Korea have kept a clean sheet in their last two matches and their keeper Kim Jung-Mi has conceded only one goal at the entire tournament. China, on the other hand, have a 23.2 per cent shot conversion, which is the highest in the competition.

South Korea will have to wary of the threat China possess in terms of chances being created. Xiao Yuyi, Zhang Xin and Wang Shuang have got three assists each to their names at the Asian Cup. Also China’s captain Wang Shanshan has been their talisman, scoring in each one of their five games. She not only scored the 119th minute equaliser that took the semi-final to penalties, she also scored the winning spot kick in the shoot-out.

Standing in the way of Shanshan and China though will be South Korea’s No.10 Ji So-Yun, who is one of the best players in the world right now. Despite a club career filled with accolades, the Chelsea midfielder has never won a continental title since debuting for the national team in 2006 and will be hungry for it. Her stunner against Australia is one of four goals that she has scored in the tournament, to go along with three Player of the Match awards.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

China: Zhu Yu, Ma Jun, Zhang Xin, Wang Shanshan, Zhang Linyan, Wang Xiaoxue, Lou Jiahui, Wu Chengshu, Tang Jiali, Wang Shuang, Zhang Rui.

South Korea: Kim Jung Mi, Choo Hyojoo, Shim Seo-Yeon, Lim Seonjoo, Lee Youngju, Kim Hyeri, Cho So-Hyun, Ji So-Yun, Lee Geummin, ChoeYuri, Son Hwayeon.

TELECAST AND STREAMING DETAILS

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 China vs South Korea final will be telecast on Eurosport HD and the match can be live streaming on Discovery Plus app.

