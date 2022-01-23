AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India vs Chinese Taipei Called-off Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

India and Chinese Taipei’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Group A clash at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday was called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

The Indian women’s football team had to forfeit the game as they failed to field a fit enough playing XI, in accordance with the tournament rules and the host country’s further participation is under threat.

“India’s AFC women’s Asian Cup match against Chinese Taipei called off after 12 home team players test positive for COVID-19," an AIFF source was quoted as saying by PTI.

AFC released the following statement:

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 match between Chinese Taipei and India at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai could not be played today.

Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei. In accordance with Article 4.1 of the ‘Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic’ (Special Rules), India was therefore unable to participate in the match and the full provisions of Article 4.1 will apply.

Further, the inability of India to participate in the match also triggers Article 6 of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 regulations.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 will continue to be played as scheduled with the Group winners, runners-up and the two best third-placed teams qualifying to the Quarter-finals.

The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) in accordance with the applicable regulations.

The AFC has maintained an open line of communication with the teams and participating Member Associations throughout the competition to deal with all their concerns and enquiries in a timely manner.

The AFC Medical Team continues to work closely with the Local Organising Committee and the AIFF to prioritise the health and wellbeing of the teams, officials and stakeholders. Appropriate medical care is being provided to the infected players and the AFC wishes them a full and speedy recovery."

If a team does not report for a match, shall be considered to have withdrawn from the Competition and shall: 1. have all matches cancelled and considered null and void. “For the avoidance of doubt, all points and goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in a group pursuant to Article 7.3." …. 2. Be disqualified from participating in the next edition of the competition.

Both teams are in need of a win with India settling for a goalless draw against Iran in their first match as Chinese Taipei succumbed to a 4-0 defeat against China PR.

In the first match of the day, China humbled Iran 7-0.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.