AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 to be Televised by Eurosport India Starting January 20

Eurosport India will be broadcasting the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 matches, it was announced by the network on Thursday. Eurosport India were awarded the PayTV broadcast rights for the Indian market from Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), who have the media rights for all Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in the Indian subcontinent region till 2024. India will be hosting the 20th edition of Asia’s showpiece women’s football tournament between January 20, 2022 to February 6, 2022.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 will be held across three venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, featuring a total of 12 teams divided in three groups, contesting for the coveted title. Hosts India are placed in Group A, along with China PR, Taiwan and IR Iran.

The tournament will begin in a round robin format where each team will face the other three teams of the group to secure a place in the quarter-finals, which will be held on January 30, 2022. The semi-finals and the final matches will be played on February 3 and February 6, 2022, respectively. The championship will also act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Eurosport India had also televised the Indian men’s national team matches during FIFA friendlies and South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. They also broadcasted the inaugural season of the Hero Futsal Club Championship.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 campaign will kick off on January 20 with China locking horns with Chinese Taipei. Hosts India will play their opening game against Iran on the same day and will be looking to get off to a good start.

Here are the teams and their respective groups:

Group A - India, China PR, Chinese Taipei and IR Iran.

Group B - Australia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia.

Group C - Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam and Myanmar.

