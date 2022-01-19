AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022: Two Members of Indian Women's Football Team Test Positive for Covid-19

Two members of the Indian Women’s Senior National Team for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 have tested positive for COVID-19, and are currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility, AIFF said in a statement.

The AIFF prioritises the health and safety of its players, and are following all the necessary health protocols as have been laid down by the AFC, it added.

According to The Bridge, one of them was set to start against Iran on Thursday in their opening encounter of the quadrennial tournament.

According to Australian journalist, Samantha Lewis, four team apart from hosts India have positive cases in their squads. Japan, South Korea, China, and Vietnam have all reported covid cases in the past few days.

that’s four #WAC2022 teams who’ve reportedly had players test positive for covid in the past few days: Japan, South Korea, China, and Vietnam. could be the spanner in the works for lots of nations over the next fortnight. https://t.co/Hi7Tl4FEAs— Samantha Lewis (@battledinosaur) January 19, 2022

The 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup kicks off with a clash between powerhouses China and Chinese Taipei at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai on January 20 at 3:30 PM IST.

