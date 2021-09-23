AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Venues Successfully Inspected by AFC Delegates

A delegation from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) visited India from September 16 to 21, 2021 to inspect the three venues, training sites and other facilities that will be used for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™. Upon inspection, the delegates from the governing body of football in Asia were satisfied with the progress of all facilities in the lead up to Asia’s flagship women’s tournament.

The three venues and their accompanying facilities for the 2022 edition of the tournament, visited by the AFC delegates, were the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Mumbai Football Arena – Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai and the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The delegation also noted the progress at the new training sites being developed for the tournament at Kharghar as well as Pune and were assured by the respective authorities that preparations were well underway with completion expected before the tournament starts.

The AFC delegation was accompanied by members from the India 2022 Local Organising Committee and the successful inspection marked a significant milestone in highlighting India’s capabilities to successfully stage the multi-nation event.

India 2022 will feature an expanded 12 teams for the first time in nearly two decades and it will also serve as the final stage of Asian qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The qualifiers of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 is already underway and the tournament will be held between January 20 and February 6 next year.

