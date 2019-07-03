Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Afghanistan Women Football Coach 'Disgusted' With Gianni Infantino Over Handling of Sexual Abuse Cases

Afghanistan women's football team coach called for FIFA president Gianni Infantino to resign.

Associated Press

Updated:July 3, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Afghanistan Women Football Coach 'Disgusted' With Gianni Infantino Over Handling of Sexual Abuse Cases
Afghanistan coach Kelly Lindsey is angry with how FIFA president Gianni Infantino has handled repeated sexual abuse of female players. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Lyon: The coach of the Afghanistan women's soccer team is "disgusted" with Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse cases and calls on the FIFA president to resign.

FIFA banned Keramuudin Karim for life from soccer last month for repeated sexual abuse of female players while president of the Afghanistan Football Federation.

But Afghanistan coach Kelly Lindsey is angry that only Karim has been punished.

"They didn't investigate anyone but the president," Lindsey said. "They didn't go any deeper than the top layer."

For that, according to Lindsey, the blame goes up to Infantino.

"I'm disgusted with him as a human being, as a leader of our sport," she said. "He should not be president of FIFA in my mind.

"I respect the Women's World Cup, I respect what FIFA does for football. But I do not respect the way they are governing right now. We gave them a clear and concise opportunity to do the right thing and show that they have integrity. We gave them the clear opportunity to dare to shine."

That was invoking the slogan of the Women's World Cup which ends on Sunday in Lyon.

Speaking at an emotional briefing in the French city, Lindsey said Infantino "is not what we need as a leader of FIFA."

"You're not respecting the women's game and not respecting the players, coaches, the management, the referee," she added of Infantino.

FIFA could not make Infantino available for comment to respond to the claims.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram