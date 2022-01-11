Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Algeria vs Sierra Leone LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The defending champions Algeria will kick off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Tuesday against Sierra Leone with a Group E encounter at the Japoma Stadium. The other two teams in Group E are – Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea

Algeria are among the favourites to lift the AFCON Cup 2021, courtesy of their illustrative squad. On the other hand, this is the third time Sierra Leone are participating in the prestigious event. They will go into this game with the hope to upset the champions by stealing a point.

The two teams have faced each other five times on the international stage, with Algeria winning two games and losing one while two matches ended in a draw.

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Algeria vs Sierra Leone is slated to begin at 06:30 pm (IST).

Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Algeria vs Sierra Leone: Team News, Injury Update

Algeria’s Al-Sadd forward Baghdad Bounedjah netted four goals during the qualifiers and will aim to continue his heroics on Tuesday against Sierra Leone. Yacine Brahimi starred for Algeria during their successful FIFA Arab Cup campaign in December in absence of several European stars. However, he could be forced to warm the bench in this game.

Steven Caulker could be handed his international debut for Sierra Leone with this game. Meanwhile, most capped Sierra Leone player Umaru Bangura will need to lead his side by example in this game as the country have named a young squad for the AFCON Cup.

Algeria vs Sierra Leone starting line-ups:

Algeria Predicted Starting XI: M’bolhi; Bensebaini, Benlmari, Mandi, Atal; Zerrouki, Bennacer, Feghouli; Mahrez, Bounedjah, Slimani

Sierra Leone Predicted Starting XI: M Kamara; Kakay, Bangura, Caulker, Wright, Mansaray; J Kamara, M Kamara, Kallon; K Kamara, A Kamara

What time will Algeria vs Sierra Leone match kick-off?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 fixture between Algeria and Sierra Leone will kick off at 06:30 pm IST on Tuesday, January 11, at Japoma Stadium.

What TV channel will show Algeria vs Sierra Leone match?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Algeria and Sierra Leone will get televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream Algeria vs Sierra Leone fixture?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Algeria vs Sierra Leone can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

