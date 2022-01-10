Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Morocco vs Ghana LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Group C action gets underway on Monday night when Morocco and Ghana exchange hostilities on matchday one of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroon. Both sides are continental heavyweights who will be seeking to better their record in the 33rd edition of AFCON. Moroccoboast an impressive squad stacked with elite players who are currently plying their trade for some of Europe’s elite, so they will be hoping to end their 45-year gap for the continental crown following their 1976 triumph. The Atlas Lions head into Monday’s game on the back of a quarter-final departure from the Arab Cup as they were beaten on penalties by Algeria following a 2-2 draw after extra time. Meanwhile, Ghana head into Cameroon as the third-most successful nation at the tournament, and will be seeking their fifth title. However, their last title triumph was in 1982. The Black Stars’ too head into this contest on the back of a 3-0 defeat against reigning African champions Algeria in Qatar in a pre-AFCON warm-up friendly.

The two teams will now look to make up for their previous woes and secure the continental crown, and three points against each other will be a dream start for both former champions. The AFCON ‘21 match between Morocco vs Ghana will kick off at 09:30 pm (IST).

Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Morocco vs Ghana: Team News, Injury Update

Morocco will be unable to field Hakim Ziyech, who has been out of the team since June 2021, and Noussair Mazraoui, who misses out through injury. However, Vahid Halilhodzic named a star-studded 25-man squad including the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Bono, Munir El Haddadi, Romain Saiss and Youssef En-Nesyri.

As for Ghana, they luckily don’t have any injury concerns at the moment. Milovan Rajevac’s wards include Andre Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey, and Jordan Ayew among other notable names.

Morocco vs Ghana starting line-ups:

Morocco Possible Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Tarik Tissoudali; Sofyan Amrabat, Faycal Fajr, Aymen Barkok; Munir El Haddadi, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Ghana Possible Starting Line-up: Joseph Wolacott; Baba Abdul Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Andy Yiadom; Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso; Joseph Paintsil, Kamal Suleymana, Samuel Owusu; Jordan Ayew

What time will Morocco vs Ghana match kick-off?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 fixture between Morocco and Ghana will kick off at 09:30 pm IST on Monday, January 10, at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, in Yaounde, Cameroon.

What TV channel will show Morocco vs Ghana match?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Morocco and Ghana will get televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream Morocco vs Ghana fixture?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Morocco vs Ghana can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

