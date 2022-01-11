Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Nigeria vs Egypt LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Another mouth-watering group opener takes center stage in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 as Egypt battles Nigeria in a Group D match on Tuesday, January 11. The clash between the continental heavyweights will be played at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, in Garoua, Cameroon, from 09:30 PM IST onwards.

Nigeria have won the competition three times, however, their last title triumph was in 2013. The West African nation head into Tuesday’s game after they won four and drew a couple of times in their six qualification games to collect 14 points, and will be seeking an opening-day victory over fellow group favourites Egypt. On the other hand, Egypt will be aiming for a record-extending eighth continental crown in this AFCON edition. They have won the tournament a record seven times, albeit on different occasions with their last title triumph coming in 2010. Mohamed Salah will not only bear the weight of expectation for a title finish but will also spearhead his team in their quest. However, they faced a difficult start, as they were sent packing in the round of 16 by South Africa with a fourth-place finish at the just concluded Arab Cup.

The two teams have faced each other 18 times on the international stage. Nigeria have the upper hand with eight victories, while Egypt have five wins to their name. Both sides will now look to secure three points against each for a dream start in the tournament. And fans here can check the details as to when, where and how to watch Nigeria vs Egypt AFCON match live streaming online and TV details.

Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Nigeria vs Egypt: Team News, Injury Update

Nigeria’s Abdullahi Shehu is ruled out with an injury while Odion Ighalo remains unavailable due to clearance issues by his club. However, they suffered a major blow to preparations as Napoli striker Victor Osimhen tested positive for COVID-19, and had to withdraw from the squad.

As for Egypt, Mohamed Hamdy had to withdraw on account of an injury. While the duo of Mohamed Abo Gabal and Ibrahim Adel will have to sit out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Nigeria vs Egypt starting line-ups:

Nigeria Possible Starting Line-up: Maduka Okoye, Zaidu Sanusi, Tyrone Ebuehi, Olaoluwa Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Chidera Ejuke, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho

Egypt Possible Starting Line-up: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Marwan Daoud, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Elneny, Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Mostafa Mohamed

What time will Nigeria vs Egypt match kick-off?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 fixture between Nigeria and Egypt will kick off at 09:30 pm IST on Tuesday, January 11, at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, in Garoua, Cameroon.

What TV channel will show Nigeria vs Egypt match?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Nigeria and Egypt will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream Nigeria vs Egypt fixture?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Nigeria vs Egypt can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.