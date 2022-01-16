CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana's Benjamin Tetteh Banned Three Games for Throwing Punch

Representative image for football (Reuters Photo)

Representative image for football (Reuters Photo)

CAF on Saturday said it had decided to suspend Tetteh for one additional match on top of his automatic two-game ban.

Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh will serve a three-match suspension after punching an opponent during a mass brawl following Friday’s 1-1 draw with Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tensions boiled over as Ghana were enraged by a late equaliser that Gabon scored after opting not to return the ball when the Black Stars put it out of play after their midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh went down injured.

After a shoving match broke out on the pitch at full-time, Tetteh took a swing at Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza and was later shown a red card by the referee.



He will miss Ghana’s must-win clash against Comoros on Tuesday. Ghana are third in Group C with just one point from two games.

Mali lost their appeal over El Bilal Toure’s dismissal in the controversial 1-0 win over Tunisia.

The Reims forward was sent off in the closing stages of a game marred by controversy when the referee blew the final whistle before the 90 minutes had been played.

first published:January 16, 2022, 00:03 IST