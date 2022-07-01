After Alex Ambrose's Misconduct, Another Harrowing Story Comes to Light in Women's Football

Following reports of the Indian U17 Women’s team assistant coach Alex Ambrose’s misconduct allegations, another story pertaining to harassment in Uttar Pradesh women’s football circle has come to light.

Back in the year 2014, Mohamed Shamsuddin, the then General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh, was arrested for the sexual harassment of a member of a women’s football squad set to participate in the senior women’s championships which took place in Assam.

In addition to being a high-ranking official in the state, Shamsuddin was also the deputy chairman of the audit and finance department within the AIFF.

Following the unfortunate event, the entire women’s team gathered in front of Shamsuddin’s house and howled slogans against the perpetrator.

After waiting a couple of days for an official statement from the AIFF and the UPFS, Shamsuddin was suspended by the Olympic Association of Uttar Pradesh.

But, what transpired then was an absolute scene of shock as to the dismay of the player and the entire team that had supported her during the difficult time, the entire squad was removed and replaced by a second-string comprising of make-do players from various disciplines was sent to participate in the tournament.

In light of the recent (so called alleged) sexual misconduct by Alex Ambrose, Asst. Head Coach of the #Indian Women’s U-17 #Football Team, I would like to report a similar incident that took place in #Women‘s Football in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 & how #AIFF did ABSOLUTELY NOTHING — Juhi Shah (@juhishah11) July 1, 2022

To make matters worse, as the players were punished by being held back from entry to the event, Shamsuddin was allowed to hold on to his post at the AIFF.

The AIFF took no action, giving Samsuddin the benefit of the doubt on the basis that every individual is ‘innocent until proven guilty’.

Other allegations on grounds of harassment involving Samsuddin also pointed to the time when the deputy chairman harassed a player and her father as he demanded an apology from the parent before handing over a certificate due to a player.

Samsuddin was never suspended from the AIFF or UPFS. He also spent time on the executive board of the AIFF before his demise in the year 2020.

Both AIFF and UPFS kept hush on the subject as both bodies safeguarded their patron instead of trying to find a solution to the issue and provide justice to the abused player.

