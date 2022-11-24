After Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United Considering Another Departure in January?

Erik ten hag is said to be interested in signing a new right- back who can provide competition to Diogo Dalot for the spot. This means that Manchester United could be looking to unload Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace defender made the big move from Selhurst Park to Manchester United in 2019 for a sum of £45million plus add ons of up to £5 million. He was the fifth most expensive signing for Man Utd at the time.

After having a decent couple of seasons at the club, Bissaka has struggled with regular game time and consistency since last season, and has hardly featured for the Red Devils this season. The 24-year-old right back could well be on his way out of Old Trafford if reports are to be believed.

This seems to be another drastic step after Cristiano Ronaldo left the Old Trafford outfit by mutual consent on Tuesday. The Manchester based club took to Instagram to share this news with its fans along with the caption

The Portuguese star gave a fiery interview with Piers Morgan, not holding back about his current emotions regarding the club along with his lack of game time at Old Trafford this campaign. While Ronaldo was in great form last season bagging 24 goals and three assists in 39 matches across all competitions, the former Real Madrid man has hardly featured this season only getting 520 minutes of game time in the Premier League in the 2022-23 campaign.

Wan-Bissaka has also faced similar issues only getting four minutes on the pitch in a Manchester United jersey this season. That was a lone cameo in their 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League. Things don’t look great for him and the numbers suggest that the former Ajax Amsterdam manager doesn’t rate him as an important part of his plan.

The English right-back was once considered the next big thing in football, but things haven’t turned out as smoothly as most would have expected. That being said, at 24-years-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka still has a great deal of time left in his professional footballing career.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo followed by the possible off-loading of Wan-Bissaka makes it seem like Man Utd are trying to rebuild their squad once again. It would be interesting to see what kind of team Erik ten Hag fields by the end of the season.

