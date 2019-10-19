Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

After England Stars Face Abuse in Bulgaria, Premier League Launch 'No Room for Racism' Campaign

The Premier League launched the 'No Room for Racism' campaign in light of the recent racism storm the England player faced in Bulgaria.

Associated Press

Updated:October 19, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After England Stars Face Abuse in Bulgaria, Premier League Launch 'No Room for Racism' Campaign
Premier League launched the 'No Room for Racism' slogan (Photo Credit: PL)

London: A week that started with England players being racially abused in Bulgaria will end with "No Room for Racism" messages across Premier League stadiums.

The league has chosen the next two rounds to specifically promote the campaign that urges fans to report discriminatory behavior in stadiums.

The plan was in place before monkey noises and Nazi salutes were aimed at England players in Sofia, which led to Monday's European Championship qualifier being stopped twice.

England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is among the players featuring in an anti-racism video that will be shown at Premier League stadiums.

Premier League interim chief executive Richard Masters says the "No Room for Racism" slogan "by itself may be seen as a hollow concept, but if it is backed up with better stewarding programs, better collaboration from the police then I think that will start to have a greater impact."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram