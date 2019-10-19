After England Stars Face Abuse in Bulgaria, Premier League Launch 'No Room for Racism' Campaign
The Premier League launched the 'No Room for Racism' campaign in light of the recent racism storm the England player faced in Bulgaria.
Premier League launched the 'No Room for Racism' slogan (Photo Credit: PL)
London: A week that started with England players being racially abused in Bulgaria will end with "No Room for Racism" messages across Premier League stadiums.
The league has chosen the next two rounds to specifically promote the campaign that urges fans to report discriminatory behavior in stadiums.
The plan was in place before monkey noises and Nazi salutes were aimed at England players in Sofia, which led to Monday's European Championship qualifier being stopped twice.
England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is among the players featuring in an anti-racism video that will be shown at Premier League stadiums.
Premier League interim chief executive Richard Masters says the "No Room for Racism" slogan "by itself may be seen as a hollow concept, but if it is backed up with better stewarding programs, better collaboration from the police then I think that will start to have a greater impact."
