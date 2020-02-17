Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

After Manchester City's UEFA Ban, Jose Mourinho Jokes If Manchester United Should Be 2017-18 Champions

Jose Mourinho wondered if Manchester City's two-year ban would mean that Manchester United should be 2017-18 Premier League champions for finishing second.

Reuters

Updated:February 17, 2020, 7:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Manchester City's UEFA Ban, Jose Mourinho Jokes If Manchester United Should Be 2017-18 Champions
Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has jokingly asked whether Manchester City's two year ban from UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, means they will be stripped of their 2018 Premier League title.

Mourinho guided Manchester United to second place in that season, finishing 19 points behind Pep Guardiola's side.

"I didn't lose one single minute analysing what UEFA have to analyse," Mourinho told a news conference after Spurs won 3-2 at Aston Villa in the league on Sunday.

"If I go into that, I have to ask if the team that finished second in 2018 is going to be champions, yes or no?

"That would be interesting but joking apart, I just wait calmly."

"I don't think it is about huge decisions or small decisions," said Mourinho. "The rule, the law, it is or it isn't. UEFA punish them but they have the chance to appeal.

"Until the appeal finishes, Manchester City have the benefit of the doubt. In the end of the process we will see if they are punished or not," he added.

The Premier League have also opened an investigation into City's finances. City manager Guardiola is an old rival of Mourinho's from their time in Spanish football.

Victory at Villa Park for Spurs, thanks to a stoppage time winner from South Korean Son Heung-min, moved Mourinho's men up to fifth place, a point behind Chelsea who hold the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

Fifth may be enough to secure Champions League football if second-placed City's two-year ban from the competition is upheld.

The ban was imposed by UEFA on Friday after an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules but the club are appealing the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Mourinho said he wasn't going to worry about the decision's impact on his team's chances of making it into Europe's premier club competition.

"Fourth or fifth, I just think about doing the best we can," he said.

"The more points we can get the better position we can get. At the end of the season we'll see where we are. If we are sixth or seventh then it doesn't matter if the fifth goes to Champions League."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram