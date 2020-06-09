After Merger, ISL and I-League Champions to Go By ATK Mohun Bagan from 2020-21 Season

Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK and I-League champions Mohun Bagan, who have merged and will take part in the ISL from next season, will be known as ATK Mohun Bagan.

A report in Goal says that the new club, which is 80% owned by ATK's Sanjiv Goenka and 20% by Mohun Bagan, has been registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the entity is registered under the name of ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited.

The report further adds that the name has been reserved, which means it cannot be allocated to any other entity henceforth which then paves the way for other formalities to take place.

Earlier this year the merger between the two entities was announced, putting plenty of speculation over Mohun Bagan's ISL ambitions to bed. It was also announced that the members of the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club will continue to get discounted tickets for all home matches.

Welcoming Mohun Bagan into the group Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of RPSG Group said, "RPSG Group which has a 200-year-old legacy is humbled and honoured to welcome Mohun Bagan with folded hands and open arms to the RPSG family.

"RPSG Group is known for acquiring and growing legacies such as the 120-year-old CESC, 150-year-old Spencer's Retail, and the 100-year-old Saregama. Personally, it's an emotional reunion for me as my father Late Shri R P Goenka was a member of Mohun Bagan."

Mohun Bagan's rivals and fellow Kolkata powerhouse East Bengal's entry into the cash-rich league is yet to be decided although given the financial difficulties the club are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their entry into the closed league is unlikely as of now.