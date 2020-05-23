FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

After Premature to 2019-20 Season, Next Ligue 1 Set for August 23 Start

PSG (Photo Credit: Reuters)

PSG (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was prematurely ended with Paris Saint-Germain declared champions.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
The French Football League (LFP) on Saturday set August 23 as the provisional date for the start of the next Ligue 1 season.

They are waiting on the outcome of UEFA's June 17 meeting on new dates for postponed European competitions before confirming the proposed launch of the 2020-21 campaign.

But the LFP on Saturday said that after talks with broadcasters, and leaving aside for now announcing specific match dates, "the start of season dates can be set on August 22 for Ligue 2 and August 23 for Ligue 1".

Ligue 1 was the first major European league to call a halt to the current coronavirus-hit campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain were named champions after the LFP declared the season over on April 30, their hand forced by the French government's measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Germany's Bundesliga returned last week and Spain's La Liga is due to return the week of June 8, as talks on the resumption of the English Premier League and Italy's Serie A continue.

The fates of the French Cup and League Cup final remain unclear with the LFP awaiting government clarification.


