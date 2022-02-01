After Teammates, Sponsors Shun Manchester United's Mason Greenwood

All Mason Greenwood merchandise has been removed from Manchester United’s official website after the 20-year-old forward was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday, following posts shared on social media by his girlfriend Harriet Robson.

Meanwhile, several Manchester United teammates including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard, David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay unfollowed Greenwood on Instagram after the incident.

The 20-year-old’s sponsor Nike too expressed their concern about the abuse allegations and they have officially announced the suspension of Greenwood’s lucrative sponsorship deal.

“We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood," Nike said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," it added.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United shirt sponsors TeamViewer have indicated that they are “closely monitoring developments", with another of the club’s partners in Cadbury refusing to have Greenwood’s image on their products.

The player, who remains in police custody pending investigation, has been on the receiving end of criticism from frustrated fans who have asked the club to return the money paid for his shirts.

Mason Greenwood was still being questioned by police on Tuesday morning on suspicion of rape and assault. Officers were granted extra time to speak to the Manchester United striker, following his arrest on Sunday.

“Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman," read a statement from the Greater Manchester Police.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support. We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings," it added.

In a statement on Sunday, United said, “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comments until the facts have been established. Manchester United do not condone violence of any kind."

They later confirmed: “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice."

