'Age Comes to All of us, He Found it Hard to Deal With': Wayne Rooney Responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's Interview

Legendary Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent comments about him. The Portuguese captain gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan where he lashed out at Manchester United owners and manager Erik Ten Hag to make his feelings clear about what he has been going through this season. Ronaldo has not been at his best in recent times as Ten Hag also picked other players over him in the majority of matches. The Red Devils have managed to get better results with Ronaldo being on the bench.

Earlier, Ronaldo was dropped from the Manchester squad for the Chelsea clash following his tantrum against Tottenham Hotspur where he didn’t start the game and left the pitch before the final whistle.

He faced criticism from some of his former teammates like Rooney and Garry Neville for his behaviour.

The five-time Ballon d’Or Winner slammed Rooney for his comments and said that he and Neville are not his friends.

“I don’t know why he criticises me so badly… probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level,” he said in an interview with Morgan. “I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true,” he added.

“I really don’t understand people like that," Ronaldo said of Rooney and other pundits who criticise him. “Or if they want to be in a cover of the paper of the news, or they want new jobs or whatever. It’s easy to criticise but if you don’t know the whole story, it’s easy. They are not my friends."

However, Rooney has responded to Ronaldo’s explosive comments and said that the Portuguese star is finding it hard to deal with the fact that age comes to all.

“As I’ve said before, him and [Lionel] Messi are the two best players, probably, ever to play the game. And again, it’s no criticism, what I’ve said is, ‘Age comes to all of us’. Cristiano, obviously, is feeling that and has found it hard to deal with that and, obviously, he’s done an interview and it’s gone global." he told media at Dubai d’Or.

Former England forward said that Manchester United will surely take the action after Ronaldo’s comments on the club and the manager.

“They’re strange, some of the comments, they’re strange, but I’m sure Manchester United will deal with it once they’ve seen the full interview and they’ll take whatever action they need to take," he added.

