Ahead of World Cup Final Mauricio Pochettino Points Differences Between Messi and Mbappe

Two football giants - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be facing each other in the FIFA World Cup final on December 18 (Sunday). Ahead of the final between Argentina and France, former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino pointed out some major differences between Messi and Mbappe.

Speaking to La Vanguardia, as quoted by Barca Universal, Pochettino said that he takes a lot of pride in saying that he has coached Messi and Mbappe at PSG.

“It’s me and the coach who replaced me at PSG, Christophe Galtier. The truth is that it has been a satisfaction and a source of pride to have coached them,” Pochettino said about coaching Messi and Mbappe.

He further stated the differences between the two stars and said that Messi is a wholesome player while Mbappe needs a lot of space to run.

“The former has won seven Ballon d’Ors and the latter has the chance to win this recognition even though he is already a world champion. I think we are talking about the best, who is Leo Messi, and another who aspires to be the best, who is Mbappe.”

“Mbappe is a player who needs a lot of space to run and Messi is the total player."

“The one who defines in the opponent’s area and the one who plays partnering and defending to generate play. They are two different players for whom anyone who loves soccer would pay a ticket to go see them,” said Pochettino.

Messi is one of the finest performers of this World Cup and Pochettino also admitted the same. He said, Messi’s performance impressed him the most at this year’s World Cup.

“We’ve already recognized his talent, and we’ve been recognizing it for more than 20 years, right? But well, I think that the leadership and emotional commitment that he is exercising in this World Cup is something that excites all those who love football.

“Now we see a Messi enjoying himself. A Messi who is a gladiator on the field but with an exquisite talent that makes him the best player in the world. Logically, as an Argentinean, you feel that you multiply all those emotions tenfold,” said Pochettino.

It is interesting to note that two football aces - Mbappe and Messi are leading the race of Golden Boot this year. Both have scored a maximum of five goals for their respective teams. It will be known on Sunday (December 18) that who will take the award and which team will take World Cup home.

