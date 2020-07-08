AIFF Academy Accreditation 2020-21 Deadlines Extended

The All India Football Federation has decided that the deadline for clubs and academies to submit their application form along with the prescribed fee for AIFF academy accreditation for the 2020-21 season is July 15.

AIFF said that the decision was taken after closely monitoring the situation in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic and in line with public health precautions and associated lockdowns adopted by the central and state governments in the country.

In the interest of applicants who have submitted the application form and prescribed fee within the above-mentioned timeline, the deadline for fulfilment of all formalities and completion of submissions for the AIFF academy accreditation 2020-21 has been extended to August 15, AIFF further announced.

"We are cognizant that the COVID-19 situation is still developing and will continue to follow government advice to keep the situation under review. We will explore different options for completing the accreditation process when the conditions allow," AIFF said.