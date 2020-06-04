AIFF Announce FC Goa, ATK-Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC to Get 3 Asian Spots

Indian Super League (ISL) league stage winners FC Goa, ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will represent India in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in 2021, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement on Thursday.

"FC Goa as the winner of the ISL league phase for season 2019-20 is direct entrant in the group stage of AFC Champions League.

"ATK Mohun Bagan (after their agreement to form a joint venture) as a direct entrant in the group stage of AFC Cup on virtue of being winners of the I-League 2019-20.

"The AFC Cup play-off slot goes to Bengaluru FC who finished third in the ISL league phase in 2019-20. ATK, who finished runners-up in the league phase of the ISL 2019-20, as per their joint venture with Mohun Bagan, qualify automatically for the direct slot for the AFC Cup," the statement said.

FC Goa finished the season on top of the table with 39 points. ATK beat Chennaiyin FC in the final in Goa to win their record third title.

The closed door ISL final was the last piece of football action in the country before COVID-19 pandemic forced the country into lockdown from March 25.