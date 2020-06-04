FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

AIFF Announce FC Goa, ATK-Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC to Get 3 Asian Spots

FC Goa, ATK-Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

FC Goa, ATK-Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

FC Goa will play in the AFC Champions League, with ATK-Mohun Bagan and Benglauru FC will take part in AFC Cup.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 8:39 PM IST
Share this:

Indian Super League (ISL) league stage winners FC Goa, ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will represent India in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in 2021, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement on Thursday.

"FC Goa as the winner of the ISL league phase for season 2019-20 is direct entrant in the group stage of AFC Champions League.

"ATK Mohun Bagan (after their agreement to form a joint venture) as a direct entrant in the group stage of AFC Cup on virtue of being winners of the I-League 2019-20.

"The AFC Cup play-off slot goes to Bengaluru FC who finished third in the ISL league phase in 2019-20. ATK, who finished runners-up in the league phase of the ISL 2019-20, as per their joint venture with Mohun Bagan, qualify automatically for the direct slot for the AFC Cup," the statement said.

FC Goa finished the season on top of the table with 39 points. ATK beat Chennaiyin FC in the final in Goa to win their record third title.

The closed door ISL final was the last piece of football action in the country before COVID-19 pandemic forced the country into lockdown from March 25.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading