The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Wednesday met the seven-member committee, representing State Associations of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to discuss various aspects of and suggestions on the draft constitution. In the two-hour meeting, the SA representatives put forward several ideas for consideration by the CoA.

Speaking on behalf of the three-member CoA, Dr. SY Quraishi said: “We had a fruitful meeting with the SA members and valuable suggestions were exchanged. The CoA will take into consideration all the suggestions that have come so far and finalize the constitution to be submitted to the honourable Supreme Court.”

Justice (retired) Anil R Dave, member of the CoA said: “All efforts are being made to finalise the AIFF constitution at the earliest and place it before the honourable Supreme Court. We expect the AIFF elections to be held immediately after the apex court approves the constitution.”

The third member of the CoA, former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly, was also present at the meeting.