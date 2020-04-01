AIFF Donates Rs 25 Lakh to PM Cares Fund to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

New Delhi: In wake of the crisis caused by Covid 19 pandemic, All India Football Federation has pledged to contribute Rs 25 lakh to the PM CARES Fund.

All India Football Federation President Praful Patel said: "The love, care and support from countrymen has provided us motivation all throughout. Hence, now is the time to pay back our country in whatever manner we can. The decision to donate Rs 25 lakh is unanimous. We need to stand together and help each other hoping to overcome the crisis."

The AIFF has also directed all employees to work from home from March 14 itself, and all footballing activities under AIFF aegis has also been suspended till further notice.

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri had said in a tweet on Tuesday that the members of the team have come together and "put on table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund" to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Chhetri added that the reason why he is mentioning this on Twitter is so others who have the capacity to make donations are inspired to do so.

"We've always received more than we can give. Which is why in this time of need, all of us national team players have come together and put on the table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund to help India's fight with the pandemic," said Chhetri in a series of tweets.

"It's been heartening to see everyone -- cutting across caps, goals, age and experience -- give, and give with a smile. When word got out, even some who have long stopped pulling on an India shirt, turned up and asked to be counted. That's what a team is all about.

"The ONLY reason we're talking about this here is so that it can gently prod those who have been fortunate enough to get, to give back. We're in this together."