AIFF Finance Committee Vice-chairperson Mohd Shamsuddin Passes Away

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday condoled the demise of Mohd Shamsuddin, Vice-Chairperson, AIFF Finance Committee.

Shamsuddin, who happened to be the Honorary Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh, suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday.

Shamsuddin, an able football administrator, was one of the long-serving honorary secretaries of any state association. He also served as the Vice-Chairperson of the AIFF Finance Committee from 2017 to 2020, said AIFF in a statement.

Besides being an integral member of the AIFF Executive committee previously, he contributed as a member of AIFF Competitions Committee as well. He was the delegate of All India Football Federation in FIFA Extraordinary Congress in February 2016.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF said Shamsuddin will be remembered for his "apt administrative skills".

"The AIFF fraternity is sad to know about the demise of Shamsuddin, the former Vice Chairman, AIFF Finance Committee. He will be remembered for his apt administrative skill and passion for football," said Das.

"On behalf of President Praful Patel and all our staff at AIFF, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for this tragic and irreparable loss. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the bereaved family during this tough phase," he added.