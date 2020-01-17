AIFF Hails Mohun Bagan's Merger With ATK as Historic Development, Wishes Them 'Happy Marriage'

New Delhi: All India Football Federation on Thursday hailed the merger of iconic club Mohun Bagan with Indian Super League side ATK as one of the most historic developments in the country's football.

Mohun Bagan will be rechristened ATK-Mohun Bagan from next season after the Kolkata club merged with ATK on Thursday by selling the majority stake to the owner of the two-time ISL winners.

The merged club will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21.

"I am certain this is going to be one of the most historic developments in the annals of Indian footballing history. I commend the authorities of both clubs for displaying vision, I congratulate both sets of fans and wish them a happy and prosperous 'marriage'," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said.

As per the deal, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, who are the principal owners of ATK, will acquire majority shareholding of 80 per cent in Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited.

AIFF president Praful Patel also lauded the move, wishing the new 'entity' all the best for the future.

"I congratulate the fans of legendary Mohun Bagan club and ISL club ATK on the merger. I am sure officials of both clubs have kept the best interests of fans and the larger interest of Indian football in mind while arriving at a well thought out decision," AIFF president Praful Patel said in a statement.

"Personally, I feel that when tradition and legacy is backed by corporate backing, magic can be created. I wish the new merged entity all the very best in the future," he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

