AIFF Invites Bids for I-League Season 2020-21 and Onwards, Process to Begin on June 10

All India Football Federation has invited bids from team owners from various non-I-League cities for participation in the I-League season 2020-21 and onwards on Friday.

The AIFF has invited bids from New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, among other similar cities.

The notice, which has been issued by AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, says the prospective owners will have to purchase the tender from Football House in Dwarka, New Delhi. The tender will be available from June 10 to June 20 upon payment of INR 4 lakh.

"Under this invitation to tender, the winning bidders will be granted the right to own and operate a new club which will compete in I-League in each year from 2020 onwards and will have the opportunity (if applicable and subject to qualification) to compete in the AFC club competitions," the notice stated.

Currently, the I-League has 11 teams that compete against each other for the trophy. The I-League also includes AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows.

Till last season, Mohun Bagan were a part of the I-League but after their merger with ATK, they will be shifting to the Indian Super League (ISL).