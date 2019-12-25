Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
1-min read

AIFF Invites Clubs for Futsal Club Championship Next Year

AIFF is planning to start the Futsal Club Championship in July/August next year.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 11:56 PM IST
AIFF Invites Clubs for Futsal Club Championship Next Year
AIFF Headquarters in Dwarka, New Delhi. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation has invited clubs from the Indian Super League, I-League and Second Division League to confirm their participation in the inaugural edition of AIFF Futsal Club Championship.

In a letter to all the clubs, AIFF General Secretary wrote: "Futsal is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and has been increasing popularity with the AFC Member Associations as well.

"Futsal is also seen as a complementing sport with football for player development. There could be an opportunity for the champion club of this tournament to represent India for the subsequent AFC Futsal Club Championship."

Das said that the AIFF is planning to start the tournament in July/August next year.

"The players could be from the Senior, Reserve or Under 18 teams of your Club," Das said in the letter.

The decision comes after the AIFF Executive Committee meeting on December 10, which decided to introduce a Futsal Club Championship in the calendar.

