AIFF, Maharashtra Government Discuss Covid Safety Protocols Ahead of AFC Women's Asian Cup

In view of the evolving Covid-19 situation in India, key stakeholders from the Government of Maharashtra met virtually with a delegation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 on January 5, 2022 to discuss the challenges, solutions and charter guidelines for the safe and successful hosting of Asia’s premier women’s national team competition.

Aditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, and President of Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA), AIFF president and LOC chairman, Praful Patel, and other key stakeholders including AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das and Project Directors of the tournament closely examined the developments in the host state of Maharashtra and detailed a thorough path to ensure maximum safety and minimum risk for everyone involved in executing the tournament at ground level.

“In preparation for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup, joined a review meeting with AIFF President Mr. Praful Patel ji, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ji, NMMC, PMC Commissioners, Police and Health Department officials to chalk out guidelines for the championship," Thackeray tweeted after the meeting, before listing out some of the key aspects being meticulously monitored with only a fortnight left to the tournament.

“Furthermore, the discussion elaborated on medical facilities, infrastructure, safety protocols, hospitality arrangements, and ensuring every COVID protocol is stringently observed," read a follow-up tweet.

In addition to the aforementioned stakeholders in the meeting, present to discuss matters while extending their unflinching support and commitment to hosting the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 were Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria.

Patel sounded grateful and upbeat ahead of the 12-nation tournament which kicks off on January 20, 2022.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all the stakeholders who have been working tirelessly and continue to do so in order to successfully and safely host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022," said Patel.

“Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Honorable Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Honorable Minister of Environment and Tourism, officials of the State Government, Municipal Corporation, Police Department, Health Department, Sports Department and everyone else involved in any and every capacity have been unanimously committed to the task of bringing Asia’s best to India." he added.

