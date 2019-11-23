Take the pledge to vote

AIFF, NADA Partner to Introduce Anti-doping Workshops in Indian Football

The All India Football Federation and National Anti-Doping Agency are set to collaborate for anti-doping workships for footballers.

IANS

Updated:November 23, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
AIFF, NADA Partner to Introduce Anti-doping Workshops in Indian Football
AIFF Headquarters in Dwarka, New Delhi. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF), in collaboration with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), is set to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops for all footballers, along with the support staff of all clubs taking part in the Indian Super League and the I-League.

The Mass Athlete Awareness Program Against Doping, which is a NADA educational program, is set to be a regular fixture from 2019-20 onwards. The NADA-designed program will be introduced to Indian football for the first time, and will be held in Bellary and on Sunday in Bengaluru. The workshops will get underway this month.

The program has been created in order to spread anti-doping awareness among sportspersons and support staff, including all the stakeholders in the Indian football community, with the aim of decreasing the incidences of doping amongst the Indian athletes and promote fair play.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
