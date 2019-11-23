AIFF, NADA Partner to Introduce Anti-doping Workshops in Indian Football

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF), in collaboration with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), is set to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops for all footballers, along with the support staff of all clubs taking part in the Indian Super League and the I-League.

The Mass Athlete Awareness Program Against Doping, which is a NADA educational program, is set to be a regular fixture from 2019-20 onwards. The NADA-designed program will be introduced to Indian football for the first time, and will be held in Bellary and on Sunday in Bengaluru. The workshops will get underway this month.

The program has been created in order to spread anti-doping awareness among sportspersons and support staff, including all the stakeholders in the Indian football community, with the aim of decreasing the incidences of doping amongst the Indian athletes and promote fair play.

