1-MIN READ

AIFF President Praful Patel Meets Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Praful Patel and Anurag Thakur (AIFF)

Praful Patel and Anurag Thakur (AIFF)

AIFF president Praful Patel updated Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on the forthcoming major International events which are to be held in India in 2022.

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel met, and welcomed  Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday.

The AIFF President updated the honourable Minister on the forthcoming major International events which are to be held in India in 2022 viz., the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 scheduled to kick-off in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from January 20 onwards and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 to be held from October 11, 2022.

Ravi Mittal, Secretary Sports and Sandip Pradhan, DG, Sports Authority of India were also present along with Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF, and Abhishek Yadav, Deputy General Secretary, AIFF.

first published:September 16, 2021, 12:46 IST