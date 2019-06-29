Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AIFF President Praful Patel Will Meet I-League Clubs on July 3

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das wrote to the I-League clubs informing them that the federation's president Praful Patel to ready to meet them.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 29, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
AIFF President Praful Patel Will Meet I-League Clubs on July 3
File photo of Praful Patel (Photo Credit: AIFF)
New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel has agreed to meet the I-League clubs on July 3 in New Delhi ahead of the federation's Executive Committee Meeting, which has been postponed.

Amidst extensive tussle between the federation and the I-League clubs, seven clubs had announced in a joint statement that they are willing to drag AIFF to the Court if Indian Super League (ISL) is declared the top-division league and I-League is demoted.

Now, AIFF has postponed its Executive Committee Meeting and have agreed for a meeting with the I-League clubs. "This is to inform you that a meeting with representatives of I-League clubs with the President of All India Football Federation has been fixed on 3rd July 2019 at 3 pm at Le Meridien, New Delhi," AIFF general secretary, Kushal Das' letter to the club owners stated.

Back in February, eight I-League clubs - Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, Chennai City FC, Minerva Punjab FC, Aizawl FC, NEROCA and Gokulam Kerala FC - had requested the AIFF president for a meeting to discuss their future ahead of the Super Cup but it was only after Minerva, Aizawl and Gokulam boycotted the qualifiers that Das replied saying Patel will meet them between April 10-14.

The meeting never happened and the I-League clubs blame AIFF didn't contact them for the same while the federation says the clubs did not meet the president.

On Tuesday, Chennai City FC joined the seven I-League clubs and shot a letter to AIFF addressing the problem areas in Indian football at the moment and asked for an invite to the Executive Committee Meeting "either collectively (all I-League club owners present) or individually, as the current Champions of the I-League."

It is after that letter, that AIFF general secretary has told the I-League clubs that the president will meet them.

