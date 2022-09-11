CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » AIFF, Qatar Football Association to Sign MoU on Strategic Alliance for Mutual Benefit
1-MIN READ

AIFF, Qatar Football Association to Sign MoU on Strategic Alliance for Mutual Benefit

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 11, 2022, 19:50 IST

Doha

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran with Qatar Football Association president Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Thani (AIFF)



All India Football Federation and Qatar Football Association agreed a strategic alliance for the mutual benefit of football in both the countries

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Qatar counterpart on “strategic alliance for mutual benefit”, it was announced on Sunday.

Newly-elected AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran on Sunday met Qatar Football Association chief Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Thani and General Secretary Mansoor Al-Ansari.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to the QFA President for his valuable time to discuss collaboration possibilities between India and Qatar. I am sure this would be beneficial to both countries in the long run,” Chaubey said after the meeting.

Chaubey and Prabhakaran on Friday met FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the way forward for Indian football.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published:September 11, 2022, 19:42 IST
last updated:September 11, 2022, 19:50 IST