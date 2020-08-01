FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

AIFF Seeks More Clarifications from 3 Clubs Interested in Joining I-League

AIFF

AIFF

AIFF will chose between the bids of Delhi's Sudeva FC, Shillong's Ryntih SC and Sreenidhi FC of Visakhapatnam to join the I-League from 2020-21.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
Share this:

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday sought "further clarifications" from three prospective clubs who have bid to join the I-League from 2020-21 season, giving them time till August 5 to do so. The capital-based Sudeva FC, Shillong's Ryntih SC and Sreenidhi FC of Visakhapatnam had submitted their bids to be a part of the I-League after the AIFF invited interested parties to fill up the spot left vacant by Mohun Bagan after its merger with Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK.

"After scrutinising the submitted documents and presentations from the three respective bidders, the Committee, after consultation with PwC sought further clarifications from the bidders by August 5, 2020. "A final decision would be taken thereafter after further evaluating the documents," read an AIFF statement.

Loading