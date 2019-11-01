Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

AIFF Signs Memorandum of Understanding with German Football Association

The All India Football Association has signed an agreement with the German Football Association for coach and referees' education, among other things.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 1, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AIFF Signs Memorandum of Understanding with German Football Association
AIFF and DFB signed an MoU for footballing education. (Photo Credit: AIFF)

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German Football Association (DFB) in New Delhi pertaining to football education for coaches and referees, apart from national team exchanges and marketing initiatives. The signing of the agreement coincided with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to India for talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF and Friedrich Curtius, General Secretary, DFB, signed the document to formalize the relationship between the two football governing bodies. The MoU was signed in the presence of Joint Secretaries -- Inderjit Dhamija, and LS Singh. Swati Kothari, General Manager, AIFF, and Dr Fabian Ulrich, Head of International Relations and Strategic Projects were also present on the occasion.

The MoU covers a wide range of areas pertaining to Indian football such as coach education (including grassroots), talent scouting and promotion, deployment of professional referees to India, exchange between national teams and visit of DFB all-star team (if feasible), joint marketing initiatives and sports administration via discussions on their competition management solutions. Football cooperation among states is also one of the agendas in respective Government's discussion.

Conveying his delight at the MoU, Das said: "It is a great honour for AIFF to get into this agreement with DFB. I am sure this will immensely benefit Indian football significantly."

"Signing of the MoU coincides with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to India and her talks with Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-ji for strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries," the General Secretary stated.

"Germany are renowned for their footballing prowess, and the work done by them at the grassroots level stands out. The MoU represents a great opportunity to learn from their experience and expertise through mutual cooperation and collaboration."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram