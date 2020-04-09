FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

AIFF Starts Online Tutorial Classes for Referees Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

AIFF

AIFF

The All India Football Federation started online tutorial classes referees fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to keep referees fit during the lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has started online tutorial classes for them.

AIFF Director of Referees Ravishankar stated: "As outdoor activities have been shut for coronavirus pandemic we had to come up with some plan for the referees. The courses are part of the ongoing process to improve them, and there cannot be any stop to further development."

"Given the current circumstances, we challenged ourselves and felt going digital was the best, and the sole viable option.

"We felt it was the best way to engage time, make use of the lock down, and sustain our efforts for holistic development," Ravishankar, himself a former FIFA referee, added.

A total of 60 referees from categories 3 and 4 have been divided into two batches of 30 participants. The classes are for over two hours thrice a day.

Suresh Srinivasan and Bhaskar are coaching Batch A, while Antony D'Costa and Rizwan ul Haq are the instructors for Batch B.

Following AIFF's footsteps, a few state associations have also started online courses for the state-based referees.

Referees from categories 1 and 2 including the FIFA panelled ones are also attending a trivia session on alternative days to enhance their knowledge on recent amendments in the laws of the game.

