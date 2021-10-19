Aiming Asian Cup Qualification, Igor Stimac Hopes for Longer Domestic Leagues and More Preparation Time

Igor Stimac was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s national team on 15 May 2019 and his contract has been extended till September 2022. The Croatian recently won his first trophy with the team as India lifted their 8th SAFF Championship title. Incidentally, India are on a 9-match unbeaten streak, winning five and drawing four, their second-best unbeaten run in just over a decade.

Those are the statistics.

The truth remains that India’s wins have come against lower-ranked sides.

Stimac went on to reason that patience is key and team once settled will yield results.

“The media, the fans want everything to change quickly but national team coach can’t buy players so we have to follow a process. In that process we have to suffer, we have to go through this period," he said.

“When I took the job two and half years ago, we started reconstructing the game from the very first day because we opted for more technical football, more ball possession football, we chose more technical players. So the technical committee who mostly consists of ex-players knew how much we would have to suffer in this process. I’m grateful for their support," Stimac added.

When asked about some players having to play out of position and not getting enough exposure in their desired positions, Stimac raised the issue of the number of games.

“With the pandemic going on, we cannot count on a season that will go on for eight-nine months. That is the biggest problem," the Croatian said.

“Our last ISL season was supposed to start in August and end in May. That would have been fantastic. Players coming in national camps during the off-season is not great at all. We have to work on their fitness and cannot focus on the tactical part. Hope this changes soon and we can have a normal season like other countries," he said.

Stimac drew a comparison with India’s Asian neighbours, saying that the World Cup may be distant still.

“We have to have our internal competition at the same level as the best Asian countries. The same quality of academies and the same amount of investments. China are investing billion dollars in football, they have five million kids in structured academies, thousands and thousands of foreign coaches in those academies and still, it is not enough. They are trying to qualify for the World Cup and don’t think it will happen. If we are dreaming to qualify for the World Cup it is a massive process and other countries are doing much more than us in this regard in every aspect. But we must be supportive of the process," Stimac said.

With the talk surrounding a biennial World Cup, Stimac said would want to know if FIFA is looking for “more money" but asserted that he will support the idea if it helps India.

“As India coach, I would like that (World Cup every two years) to happen. I will support it because it might benefit India in the nearer future than expected (to be able to play in World Cup)," Stimac said during a virtual interaction after India’s SAFF Championships title. “Football needs to be developed in each and every part of the world and to do so we need to open the World Cups to countries which have never participated in them. It is much easier to find your chance in the World Cup once the tournament is happening every two years."

“But if the reason (behind the plan) is primarily money for the organisation (FIFA), I don’t see any benefits. I would like to hear good explanations about what is behind this move. We need to be realistic here. What are the main reasons behind this move. Is it more money for the organisation (FIFA) or something else?" asked the-54-year-old.

Stimac though conceded that winning the SAFF Championships was not a “special success" but the aim is to perform at the 2023 Asian Cup qualification, stressing the need for ‘enough time’ to prepare.

“We don’t know yet who we are going to play, we don’t know our group yet. But we need to prepare ourselves because we have been told our first game will be on February 1," he said.

“If we are going to succeed in this qualifier which are games to play outside FIFA window, we need to sit down with other stakeholders in domestic competitions, how much time the national team players will get for preparation," he added.

His immediate job is with the U-23 national team for the 2022 Asian U-23 Championships qualifiers, which will be held in UAE from October 25 to 31.

