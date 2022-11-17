Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

On Friday, defending champions Gokulam Kerala will head to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Mizoram to clash against the Aizawl FC in the I-league. Gokulam will be on the hunt for their next win after reigning supreme against Mohammedan in their tournament opener. Their Northeastern opponents will be on the quest for their first win of the season after drawing against TRAU FC.

ALSO READ| Robert Lewandowski Handed Three Match Ban for ‘Disrespect’ Towards Referee

Gokulam started off their title defence in style, edging past the Kolkata-based club in an intense 1-0 encounter. Their prolific forward Auguste Junior Boumsomlaga scored the first goal for the champions in the 57th minute of the opener. A thunderous strike from the Cameroonian helped the Malabarians to secure all three points. With manager Richard Towa at the helm of things, Gokulam will be vying to secure a hattrick of I-league titles this season.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t an ideal start to their campaign for Aizawl FC as they were held to a 1-1 draw by their northeastern neighbours TRAU FC. After going a goal down in the first half, Aizawl came quickly out of the box as K Lalrinfela’s strike levelled the scores in the 48th minute. The Mizoram side pushed hard in the second half but they couldn’t find the deciding goal and had to settle for a point.

Gokulam seem slight favourites heading into the match but with the crowd behind them, Aizawl might pack a punch or two on Friday.

Ahead of the I-League match between Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match between Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match between Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC begin?

The I-League match between Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gokulam Kerala vs Sudeva Delhi I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC I-League match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC Possible Starting XI:

Aizawl FC possible starting lineup: Anuj Kumar (Gk), Lalthakima Ralte, Lalmalsawma, Lalfelkima, Robert Primus, Bakhtiyor Qalandrov, Thasiama, Nikhil Mali, Joseph Vanlalhruaia, Aser Dicka, Willis Plaza

Gokulam Kerala possible starting lineup: S Kunniyil (Gk), B Amniou, P Kumar, M Jassim, S. Adhikari, Noufal, F. Noor, Nellar, Raju, Sreekuttan, Boum Somlaga

Read all the Latest Sports News here