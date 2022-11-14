Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

On Tuesday an enthralling fixture in the I-league will pit rivals Aizawl FC against TRAU FC, both playing their first match of the campaign.

TRAU displayed some quality football in the Durand Cup earlier this year and will look to replicate their strong performances in the I league as well. They will travel to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl in search of their first win.

TRAU finished third in the league last year and with an Indian Super League qualification up for grabs, the Imphal side will look to go all the way this time around. Striker Bidyashagar Singh emerged as the top scorer for the club with 12 goals in 15 matches, becoming the fourth Indian player to win the Golden Boot. He will lead their attacking line this season as well and will be looking to bag the award yet again.

Aizawl FC have acquired some fabulous players for the season and will be vying to go all the way in the tournament. The Manipuri club will want to kick off their campaign with a win against their North-Eastern rivals.

Ahead of Sunday’s I-League match between TRAU FC and Aizawl FC; here is all you need to know:

What date I-League 2022-23 match between TRAU FC and Aizawl FC will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between TRAU FC and Aizawl FC will take place on November 15, Tuesday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match between TRAU FC and Aizawl FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between TRAU FC and Aizawl FC will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match between Aizawl FC and TRAU FC begin?

The I-League match between Aizawl FC and TRAU FC will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC I-League match?

Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC I-League match?

Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC I-League match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC Possible Starting XI:

Aizawl FC possible starting lineup: Anuj Kumar (Gk), Lalthakima Ralte, Lalmalsawma, Lalfelkima, Robert Primus, Bakhtiyor Qalandrov, Thasiama, Nikhil Mali, Joseph Vanlalhruaia, Aser Dicka, Willis Plaza

TRAU FC possible starting lineup: Bishorjit Singh (Gk), Samte, Mohammed Khan, Shoib Akhtar, Mohammed Fayizuddin, Helder Lobato, Laishram Singh, Chongtham Singh, Gerrard Willaims, Johnson Singh, Joseph Olaleye

