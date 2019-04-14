English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajax Dealt Blow as Midfielder Frenkie de Jong May Miss Champions League Tie vs Juventus
Frenkie de Jong, who will move to Barcelona at the end of the season, has put up a very solid show in the Champions League so far.
Frenkie de Jong was injured during Dutch league game against Excelsior Rotterdam. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The participation of key Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Frenkie de Jong in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Juventus is unclear after he went off after just 22 minutes of the Dutch league game against Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday.
Coach Erik ten Hag said it was too early to say whether De Jong would miss the quarter-final second leg in Turin, where Ajax will be on the backfoot after a 1-1 draw in last Wednesday’s first leg.
De Jong, who moves to Barcelona at the end of the season, had an impressive showing in last week’s clash in Amsterdam.
He was taken off after just 22 minutes of Ajax’s 6-2 win over Excelsior clutching at his hamstring.
“He felt something wrong with his hamstring and so we took him off as a precaution,” Ten Hag told reporters afterwards. “We were already 1-0 up so there was no point taking any risks.”
De Jong had also been injured the match before the first leg but played a full 90 minutes against Juventus last Wednesday.
Saturday’s victory for Ajax put them three points clear of PSV Eindhoven at the top of the standings, although PSV play at home on Sunday against struggling De Graafschap.
