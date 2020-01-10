Ajax Amsterdam Player Sergino Dest Leaves Qatar Training Camp Due to US-Iran Tensions

The Hague: US international defender Sergino Dest has returned home from Ajax's training camp in Qatar because he was concerned at the rising tensions between his country and Iran, the Dutch club confirmed on Friday.

"Sergino Dest did not feel comfortable because of the raised tensions in the region," an Ajax spokesman told AFP.

Ajax said Dest himself had made the request to return home from the training camp where his teammates are preparing for the resumption of the Dutch league after the winter break.

The US men's team cancelled a training camp in Qatar on January 4 citing safety concerns following the US drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad airport.

Sergino Dest holds joint US-Dutch nationality and both countries were interested in having his services but he announced in October he was choosing to play for the US.

Dest has been with Ajax since 2012 and has established himself in the first team of the reigning Dutch champions this season.

