Ajax Amsterdam vs Juventus, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction

Ajax Amsterdam have been one of the biggest Champions League stories of this season, after all they completed an unlikely upset against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.One can say that may be Madrid got a bit over-confident after holding a slight first-leg advantage, but Ajax performed absolutely like a top team to shock Real Madrid.Ajax’s flowy and creative football has captured everyone’s imaginations with people reminding themselves that this club holds a pedigree of the legend Johan Cruyff.Ajax are the only side left in the Champions League who came through qualifying. Even though Ajax are club of stature, their long-term planning of developing their youth is bearing fruit now. Juventus will not make the mistake of taking them lightly.Juventus, on the other hand, have been making it far in the Champions League since the past five years, only to falter towards the end – it is the prized trophy that they want and they are banking on Champions League master Cristiano Ronaldo to do that.Juventus have a solid backline and one that is expected to stop the flowy game of Ajax. On the other hand, they need Ronaldo, Mandzukic and Bernardeschi to fire up front.Juventus would also look for their midfielders to hold command like they did against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last 16 clash.Ajax and Juventus will meet for the first time since November 2004 and Ajax have not defeated Juventus in their last nine European matches.Ajax Amsterdam vs Juventus will be live streamed on Sony LIV in India. The match will be televised on Sony TEN Network which is why their application will see the live stream of it.The match is slated for 12.30am IST start.Ajax will miss the services of Noussair Mazraoui, who is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Other than that, Ajax are not expected to make many changes to their side.Dusan Tadic, who starred against Real Madrid, is expected to take the lead again in order for Ajax to break down Juventus.Andre Onana; Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Donny van de Beek, Frenkie De Jong, Lasse Schone; Hakim Ziyech, Dusan Tadic, David NeresMassimiliano Allegri announced that Cristiano Ronaldo was fit to start so he becomes an automatic inclusion in the side if he is fit.Allegri will not have Emre Can and Giorgio Chiellini available while Alex Sandro and Sami Khedira are back available for selection.Wojciech Szczesny; Joao Cancelo, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli, Alex Sandro; Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi; Federico Bernardeschi, Mario Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo