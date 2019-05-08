Ajax Amsterdam vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction

Ajax Amsterdam have been the story of the season this year and especially in the Champions League, where they have taken down giants like Real Madrid and Juventus.Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, were not expected to reach the semi-final. Who gave them a chance against Manchester City? But they pulled off the unlikely in a dramatic fashion to make it to the semis.As Ajax prepare to host Tottenham, they hold a 1-0 advantage over the English club. Not only do Ajax have the precious away goal, Tottenham do not have any.In current circumstances, Tottenham will need to score two goals and not let Ajax score any. And that seems highly unlikely.In the first leg of the semi-final at the new White Hart Lane, Ajax reaped the benefits of a brilliant first 30 minutes where they piled on all the pressure on Tottenham.Their attacking football was a delight to watch as they wrecked havoc in the Tottenham defence. One mistake from the Spurs and Ajax lapped up.However, Tottenham were missing their man Son Heung-min - the hero of their Manchester City win. Now that he will be back in the mix, the tie would bear an interesting look.On top of everything, Ajax will be coming into the match with the confidence of winning the Dutch Cup and ending a decade-long wait for it.Contrarily, Tottenham have suffered in the Premier League and have incurred losses even though Manchester United and Arsenal also slipping means they have almost ensured Champions League football for next season.Tottenham's last two Champions League away game to Dutch oppositions have ended in a draw. Both Tottenham and Ajax would want to change that.Ajax Amsterdam vs Tottenham Hotspur will be live streamed on Sony LIV in India. The match will be televised on Sony TEN Network which is why their application will see the live stream of it. Sony LIV has now made their live sports network a paid one, so a subscription to the website is mandatory.Tottenham have a long list of injured players to deal with. Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela are all out injured.After missing the first leg due to yellow card, Son Heung-min will be back with the team in a major boost to the Spurs. Moussa Sissoko is also fit and is likely to play.Jan Vertonghen, who incurred a concussion, should also be ready to play his part.Hugo Lloris; Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen; Kieran Trippier, Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose; Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli; Son Heung-minThere are no injury troubles for Ajax and neither do any of their players are missing due to bookings. Erik ten Hag has a range of players to select from and he is sure to field the best.Andre Onana; Joel Veltman, Matthijs De Ligt, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Lasse Schone, Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek; Hakim Ziyech, Dusan Tadic, David Neres